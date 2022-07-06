This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Guilty plea in fraud charges;
  • New Iroquois attraction unveiled;
  • Morrisburg’s Canada Day comeback;
  • Audit finds surplus;
  • Landfill hours increase;
  • Fly-In Breakfast returns;
  • Editorial – Local tourism successes;
  • South Dundas United ties Prescott 1-1;
  • Quartetto Gelato brings unique musical flavour;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online each week, beginning on Thursdays.

