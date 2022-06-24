Obituary – Gerald (Jerry) Lafrance

Suddenly entered into rest at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022in his 66th year. Beloved husband of Cynthia Lafrance (Langlois) of Iroquois. Dear father of Stacie, stepdad to Krista and Kim. Dear son of Audrey and the late Fred Lafrance. Loving grandfather of Quinnein Patreau and Taivyn Cotew and step grandfather to others. Dear uncle to Leanne McBride and Stephen Dupperon. Predeceased by his sister Carol and his brother Richard (Ricky).

Funeral Arrangements

At Jerry’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the charity of choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



