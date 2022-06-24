Obituary – Evelyn Snowden

Peacefully at her sister’s home in Ingleside on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Evelyn Snowden (nee Pickleman) of Montreal, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Crockett and the late Joshua Snowden. Loving mother of Catherine Ann Crockett, Ron Crockett (Catherine), Michael Crockett, Patrick Crockett, Carol Crockett (late Ron Poole), Kenneth Crockett and Robert Crockett (Laura). Dear sister of Alice Gandey (Corey), Nancy McCarthy and Wendy Kirkbright (David). Evelyn will be fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Jean Pickleman (nee Leaman), her sister Jean Wilson and her brother Lou Hardy. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Evelyn volunteered with the Royal Canadian Legion for 34 years and she spent many decades volunteering for the Black Watch Veterans Association and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Pipes and Drums.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

