Challenging day for soccer last week

IROQUOIS – Weather last Saturday was very un-summer like. Cold winds and the temperature barely getting to 10C made for challenging conditions for the 36 teams playing in the South Dundas Soccer leagues in Iroquois.

Team England recovered from a two goal deficit to tie Spain 2-2 in South Dundas Soccer U18 League action June 18. England remains undefeated in the league at the half-way point in the regular season with a record of four wins, no losses and one draw. A last-minute goal by Croatia resulted in a 1-0 win over Belgium.

Ukraine continued its reign at the top of the U9 League with an 11-0 shutout victory over Australia. The game was one of three shutouts recorded in the league that week. United States beat Barbados 2-0, and Taiwan beat South Korea 4-0. Portugal scored a 5-3 win over Italy.

Iceland hammered home a 12-0 win over Scotland in the U13 League. Germany beat South Africa 3-1.

France defeated Netherlands 6-4 in the U7 league, while Thailand shutout Brazil 5-0 and Japan beat Ireland 5-1. Antigua tied Switzerland 3-3.

In U11 League play, Mexico defeated Wales 3-1 while Finland earned their team’s first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay.

Closing out the week, Team Greece won 6-0 over Northern Ireland in the U5 division. Aruba scored its second win of the season with a 4-0 shutout over Sweden. Senegal won its first game of its season with a 6-2 win over Canada, and Chile shutout Norway 3-0.

The South Dundas United U18 competitive team will travel to Prescott June 23 for their first match this season. The team will play in a series of home-and-home friendly matches against area clubs. The U14 and U11 SDU teams will begin their series of friendly club matches in following weeks.

