This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 22, 2022

June 22, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Counties net $1M surplus;
  • MP Eric Duncan clarifies position on Ewing campaign;
  • Status quo on low remuneration;
  • Get ’em while you can – Strawberry Season and more at Dentz Farm;
  • Compost mess;
  • UCDSB changes school naming policy;
  • Editorial – Unsustainable Inflation;
  • Fans cheer the return of Bluegrass Festival;
  • Challenging day for soccer;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.