Obituary – Arnold Stewart

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 17, 2022, Arnold Stewart of Winchester, age 88. Loving husband of Audrey Stewart (nee Cinnamon) for 66 wonderful years. Loving father of Trudy Chartrand (Gill), Diane Munro (Garry), Shelley Pietracupa (Danny) and Trevor Stewart (Kelly). Arnold will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jansen, Jamie (Brad), Kerri Anne (Matthew), Jason (Angela), Matthew, Erica, Daniella, Michael, Ashley (Tyler), Shawn (Jordan), Stephanie (Brian) and his great-grandchildren Payton, Ella Grace, Avery, Ethan, Zander, Everlea, Asher, Atticus, Cole, Ruth, Abby, Oaklyn, Roy, Oliver and Lily. Dear brother-in-law of Lillian Stewart, Lois Stewart, Betty Stewart, Joyce Holmes (Stuart), Betty Griffin (Bill), Jane McKay (late Gary), Mary McMillan (late Bill), Judy Cinnamon (Reg Cayer), John Cinnamon (Linda) and Susan Rooke (late Keith). He was predeceased by his parents James and Ethel Stewart (nee Hawn), his sisters Myrtle Lavigne (Archie), Audrey Arbuthnot (Gordon), Margaret Thompson (Earl), Bertha Campbell (Byron), Lillian Ferguson (Arthur), and his brothers Alva Stewart (Irene), William Stewart, George Stewart, Edwin Stewart (Beth), Mervin Stewart and his infant brother Erwin Stewart. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday, June 20th from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 21st at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



