Obituary – Tim Rennick

Timothy Lin Rennick passed away suddenly late Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, 4 weeks shy of his 60th birthday. He was predeceased just 2 weeks earlier by his beloved family dog “Buddy” and his father Linten in 2020. He was also predeceased by his in-laws Lucille, David & Jim Bookhout.

He was a devoted husband, loving son, brother, brother in law and uncle and will be sadly missed but forever cherished by his wife Cheryl (Bookhout), his mother Anna (Helmer), his siblings Karen Harper (Mark), Dawn Rennick, Barb Cryderman (Larry), Jim Rennick (Pauline), Charlene Comer (Jeff) and his in-laws Carrol (Steve) Eccleshall, Mandy (Mike) Dumond, Joe (Joyce) Bookhout, Sandy (Maurice) Prevost, Sylvia Lamer & Crystal Doucet.

Left with many fond memories, he is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Tim was a kind, gentle soul with a big heart who was always willing to lend a helping hand and was easily recognized by his hearty laugh and sinister chuckle. He enjoyed his daily drives, weekly outings with Cheryl, breakfasts with his Dad and working around the yard caring for the lawn and fruit trees. On occasion he was also known to try his luck at the casino.

Born in July 1962, to parents Linten and Anna (Helmer) Rennick, he was the 4th of 6 children. He grew up in Osnabruck Centre and settled there into his newly built house where he provided a welcome home for his aging parents. He later married in September 1994. Soon after, they all moved to Cornwall where they restored a century home but found they missed country living so returned to the area (Gallingertown). He was a talented mechanic who had a passion for restoring Chevelle convertibles and could always be found in his garage working on projects with his brother Jim and his dog Buddy or shooting the breeze with family, friends and neighbors.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, June 26th from 12:30 until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. Donations to the M.S. Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



