Deputy mayor Gardner vying to return as mayor

MORRISBURG – Early last week South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner informed The Leader that she will seek re-election to South Dundas council in the position of mayor.

“I’m proud of the work I did as a first term councillor,” said Gardner.

“Learning the job as I went, through a pandemic and cleaning up a massive mess that was left behind, I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

Without an incumbent mayor she has set her sights on that role.

Gardner said that over the past four years she has learned what is required of that position: “I’ve reflected on the skills that I will be able to apply to that position and I think I have something to give.”

“I want to provide open leadership with more community engagement. I think there’s still lots I can do to make things better. There are so many ways we can grow while continuing to have a positive community.”

She reflected on a number of small wins that she was able to accomplish such as the allowance of recreational fires, not allowing staff to take home company vehicles and the elimination of the clothing allowance.

She knows that these seemingly small things and service delivery really matter.

The formation of the Tourism Advisory Committee and the Economic Development Committee, and her representation on those two new committees are hallmarks of Gardner’s first council term.

“Those were tricky during a pandemic, but through those committees we still accomplished a lot,” said Gardner.

Even though she was a first time councillor at the SDG Counties council table, she was able to take a leading role in furthering discussions and actions concerning doctor recruitment, education and mental health.

“At the counties, I want to keep those discussions going. Those things are too important to be forgotten,” said Gardner. She added that her detailed knowledge and involvement in the education file including co-chairing the rural education symposium, and a leading role in advocating for a mental health nurse for the OPP will help in further advancing those files.

At the county level she has also been actively involved with the rural incentives and tourism funding application process to help ensure fair distribution of funds.

Locally, Gardner said that she really wants to see that Iroquois Clinic building filled, and that she will continue to advocate for bringing a nurse practitioner into that building to serve the community.

Having just participated as a candidate in the provincial election, Gardner said she is quite looking forward to working with MPP-elect Nolan Quinn, with whom she has developed a great relationship over the past months. “I know we can work together,” said Gardner.

“I think I’ve served South Dundas well and that people find me approachable. I’m not vengeful. I’m here to work for everyone and I’d like to continue to do that.”

