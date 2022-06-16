Ewing seeking top spot at the local council table

MORRISBURG – Last week, former South Dundas councillor and perennial election candidate Bill Ewing filed his nomination papers to seek election as the next mayor of South Dundas.

Ewing told The Leader in a Monday (June 13) afternoon interview that he has known since the beginning of this year that he would be seeking election, but waited until after the recent provincial election to file.

“I was busy working on that election, so I waited,” said Ewing.

Asked why he choose to seek election as mayor, Ewing said: “I just figured I’d go for the top. I have the time and I have the contacts. I can bring forward a good amount of knowledge to our table as well as to the county council table.”

He said he has a team working to put forward a good campaign. “I have a couple of pretty big politicians. Eric Duncan is assisting with my campaign,” said Ewing.

Ewing’s name has been on every South Dundas municipal election ballot since the corporation was formed.

In those six elections, three times he failed to win a seat. Once he was acclaimed and once he was appointed by council to a seat partway through a term due to the resignation of councillor Ron Delegarde. Ewing was elected as councillor during the previous term of council from 2014-2018. Anytime he was part of South Dundas council it was as councillor, so he has not yet served on county council.

“I’ve been around politics, on both sides for 40 years,” said Ewing who worked for the Town of Iroquois prior to amalgamation.

“I know the ins and outs of what’s going on,” said Ewing, but added that he has stayed out of political scene during this term. “There’s nothing I could do, so I don’t interfere,” said Ewing.

