Obituary – Martin Byvelds

Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Martin Byvelds of Boucks Hill, age 93. Martin was a devoted husband and in recent years, a dedicated caregiver to his wife Johanna Byvelds (nee van Kessel). He was a caring father to Rita, Nancy (James), Robert (Donna) and Mary (Randy). He was the Proud Opa of Cole (Sophie), Jordan, Cameron, Jacob, Morgan, Amanda and Ryan. He is survived by his brothers John A. (Toni), Anthony (Corrie) and his sister-in-law Nolda Byvelds. He was predeceased by his sisters Toni Van Hoof and Catherine Van Moorsel, his brothers Arnold, Albert, Bill, Johannus and Gerry. Uncle Martin will be fondly remembered by many nieces & nephews.

Martin was born in Holland in 1929 and moved to the farm in Boucks Hill with his family in 1953. He went back to Holland to marry Johanna in 1960 and brought her back to Canada. He strongly valued family and hard work and never hesitated to offer to find chores for anyone who visited the farm.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, June 17th from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday, June 18th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. In honor of his memory take time to spend with family. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family sincerely appreciates the care of dedicated caregivers, especially Jennine McCourt.

