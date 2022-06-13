Obituary – Eric Steele

Eric Steele of Winchester Springs passed away peacefully at the Carefor Hospice in Cornwall on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with his daughter Maureen by his side. He was 88. Beloved husband of the late Mary Steele (nee Shane) for 68 years. Cherished father of Wendy Byvelds (Jerry) of Brinston, Donna McNairn (Donnie) of Oshawa, Larry Steele of Winchester Springs, Brian Steele (Ann) of Winchester Springs, Gary Steele of Winchester Springs, Maureen Steele (Dan Smith) of Kingston and Rob Steele (Susan) of Winchester Springs. Dear brother of Lorna Hooper (Winston) of Appleton, and Ruth Robertson (Lorne) of Bracebridge. Dear brother-in law of Anna Shane of Rideau Ferry and Freida Tharp (Russell) of Manotick. He was predeceased by his parents Alvin and Della Steele (nee Holmes), his sister Irene Davidson (late Allen), his brother Malcolm Steele, his sister in-law Marguerite Milne (late John), and his brother in-law Murray Shane. Eric will be fondly remembered by his 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral service will be held at the Hope Springs United Church in Winchester Springs on Friday, June 17th at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Carefor Hospice in Cornwall or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



