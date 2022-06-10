Obituary – Pat Byvelds

Peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Pat Byvelds of Williamsburg, age 62. Loving husband of Christie Byvelds (nee Smithson). Beloved son of Nolda Byvelds (late Bill and Gerry Byvelds) of Williamsburg. Loving father of Amanda Hodgson (Scott) of Williamsburg and Mark Byvelds (Christie) of Ottawa. Pat will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Olivia, Caleb, Stella, Marek and Matilda. Dear brother of Margie Byvelds (Pete Wilson) of Listowel, Reta Byvelds of Stratford and Ed (Catherine) of Stratford. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

