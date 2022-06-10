Changes to provincial mask mandates begin June 11

TORONTO – The Ontario government is lifting more mask mandates as provincial COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore made the announcement June 8.

Mandatory face masking requirements will be lifted for public transit and in hospitals and medical clinics. Masking requirements remain in place for long-term care homes and retirement homes. Federal-regulated masking requirements for air, rail, and ferry travel remain in place.

Instead of masking requirements, Moore said that recommendations for wearing a face mask will be issued and that any institution or business can choose to initiate masking policies.

“While masking requirements are expiring, organizations may implement their own policies,” Moore said. “Ontarians should continue to wear a mask if they feel it is right for them, are at high risk for severe illness, recovering from COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19.”

He continued by saying Ontarians following public health measures and getting vaccinated has contributed to the fight against COVID-19.

“However, I want to remind Ontarians to stay home when sick and, most importantly, get vaccinated and boosted if eligible,” he said. “Staying up to date with vaccination is the best protection against severe outcomes and will help us maintain the progress we have made.”

Following Moore’s announcement, both Winchester District Memorial Hosptial and the Cornwall Community Hospital each instituted face mask wearing policies.

