Obituary – Charles MacKenzie

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Charles MacKenzie of Morrisburg, formerly of Gatineau, age 70. Loving husband of Linda Ormandy. Loving father of Allan MacKenzie (Jacqueline) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Susan MacKenzie of Gatineau, Denis MacKenzie of Montreal, Lucy MacKenzie Brunet (Jacques) of Gatineau and Sylvia MacKenzie (Daniel Larrivée) of Manotick. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Charles’s life will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Tuesday, June 7th from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

