This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 20, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Iroquois water project funding is approved;
- COVID-19 antiviral expansion leaves out Dundas County;
- Brinston area project support;
- New tradition takes to the streets – Inaugural Easter Parade;
- UCDSB to review French Immersion;
- Pothole repair season underway;
- Two South Dundas businesses included in latest SDG Counties incentive program;
- Editorial – Area left behind again;
- Shakura S’Aida to perform at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.
Support local journalism in your community, subscribe today!