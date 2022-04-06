Obituary – Jeanine Kraemer Beaupre

Peacefully at home on Monday, April 4, 2022, Jeanine Kraemer Beaupre of Mariatown, age 79. Loving wife of Ron Beaupre. Jeanine will be fondly remembered by Ron’s sons Brian Beaupre (Kara) of Kitchener and Craig Beaupre (Kristen) of Port Elgin and her grandchildren Danica and Isabelle. Dear sister of Bernadine Giovinazzo (Jim) of Kitchener, George Kraemer (Penny) of Moncton, Chris Kraemer (Stephanie) of Kitchener, Danny Kraemer (Joanne) of Kitchener and Merri Kraemer Slagell (Eugene) of Ayr. She was predeceased by her parents Leo and Marjorie Kraemer. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, April 29th from 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday, April 30th at 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



