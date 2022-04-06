This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 6, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Notification system is now available;
- Team Acres wins U-18 women’s provincial curling championship;
- South Dundas revises Sunshine List reporting;
- SDG Counties approves summer construction contracts;
- Counties parks return of photo radar;
- EOHU urges COVID-19 boosters;
- Editorial – Lame duck rules needed;
- Multiple minor hockey championships won by South Dundas;
- Rangers swept from NCJHL finals;
- Murder at the Banquet ‘slays’ audience;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday. Support local journalism in your community – buy a copy of The Leader, or better yet – subscribe now! Only $35/year mailed to your mailbox each week anywhere in Canada.