This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Notification system is now available;
  • Team Acres wins U-18 women’s provincial curling championship;
  • South Dundas revises Sunshine List reporting;
  • SDG Counties approves summer construction contracts;
  • Counties parks return of photo radar;
  • EOHU urges COVID-19 boosters;
  • Editorial – Lame duck rules needed;
  • Multiple minor hockey championships won by South Dundas;
  • Rangers swept from NCJHL finals;
  • Murder at the Banquet ‘slays’ audience;
