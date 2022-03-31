Morrisburg Jr. C Lions announce award winners

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions concluded their 2021-22 season with the team’s annual awards ceremony on March 26th. The season marked many highs including finishing seventh in the regular season and making the playoffs for only the second time since joining the National Capital Junior Hockey League.

Noelan Spink was named the league’s most improved player in February. He also won the SDS Kerr Award as most improved on the Lions team, and the defensive player of the year award.

The Clare VanAllen Award for South Dundas Minor Hockey graduate players went to Owen Fetterly, Jonah Bennis, Josh Broad, Dean Lapier, and Jackson Thom.

The Charlie Cassell Award for most assists went to Malcolm Cooper who had 11 assists including two in the post-season. He also was awarded the Richard Baker Award as most valuable defenceman.

Justice Brownlee was awarded the Gerry Hess Award for leading goal scorer. Brownlee had 13 goals this season including two in the post season. He also was awarded with the Brian McNairn Award as regular season MVP and the Morrisburg Lions best forward award.

Team captain Wade Moak won the Harold Theriault coaches award for the season while Josh Broad won the James McAllister Award for most sportsmanlike.

Landen Sinfield was named the Garry Lawlor rookie of the year. Sinfield had six goals and six assists combined in the regular and post season.

Goaltender Dawson Irving was awarded the team’s Playoff MVP award. Irving backstopped the Lions with two wins in the team’s best-of-five-game series against the South Grenville Rangers in round one of the playoffs.

Three graduating players from the team – Irving, Bennis, and Moak – were each presented with a framed Lions jersey as the players have aged out of junior hockey with the team.

