Obituary – Nellie Strader

Suddenly at the Brockville General Hospital on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Nellie Strader (nee Van Dyke) of Glen Stewart, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Strader for 64 years. Loving mother of Diana Strader (Francois Koury) of Ormstown, P.Q., Randy (Sandra) of Iroquois, Kathy Baldwin (Kevin) of Brinston, Danny (Marie Schaub) of Iroquois and Tim (Patty) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Marie Ford (late Larry) of Brockville and Leneka Heldens of Spencerville. Nellie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Joshua, Nathan, Tara, Jay R, Tyler, Shayne, Derek, Darren, Dana, Danielle, Luke, Shelby and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Bill and Tony Heldens and her sister Lea Vandine. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Nellie’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 23rd from 7-9 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

