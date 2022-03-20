Obituary – Raymond Froats

A lifetime resident of the area Raymond Froats passed away suddenly at home in Iroquois on Thursday, March 18, 2022. He was 79. Loving husband of Barbara Froats (nee Tousant). Loving father of Michael (Samantha) of Riverside Heights, Rick of Chesterville, Glen of Morrisburg, Rose Froats (Darren Robertson) of Morrisburg and Tammy Tyo (Tony) of Ingleside. Dear brother of Carol McDermott (Cecil) of Brinston, Dennis Froats (Jean) of Glen Stewart, Douglas Froats (Donna) of Prescott and Ronnie Froats (Erma) of Cardinal. Raymond will be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Doris Froats (nee Fawcett) and his grandchildren Bradley and Nicole. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside interment service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston at a later date. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

