Obituary – Martin Schneckenburger

Peacefully at Symphony Senior Living in Kanata on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Martin Schneckenburger of Morrisburg, in his 94th year. Loving husband of Evelyn Schneckenburger (nee Miethke) for over 66 years. Loving father of Andrew (Antonietta) of Markham, Arden (Rhonda) of Morrisburg and Steven of Burlington. Martin will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Warren Schneckenburger (Christine), Dayna Schneckenburger, Leslie Smith (Patrick), Stella Schneckenburger and his great-grandchildren LiliAnne, Emilia and Catherine. He was predeceased by his sister Lina Rothacker and his brothers Hans and Karl Schneckenburger. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church, Williamsburg, on Saturday, March 19th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Morrisburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



