NCJHL: Log-jammed Rangers/Rockets series continues

CARDINAL – The second-round playoff series between the South Grenville Rangers and North Dundas Rockets remains tied after the second weekend of play. Going into the weekend, the teams were tied 1-1.

An overtime goal by Cooper Kingston secured a 4-3 win for the Rangers March 12. The teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play, and South Grenville took a 2-1 lead in the second period of the game.

North Dundas outscored South Grenville 2-1 in the third period to send the game into overtime. Kingston scored eight minutes into OT for the hard-fought Rangers win. Scoring for South Grenville were team captain Jordan Poulin (two goals), Zach White (one goal) and Kingston (game winner).

The series returned to Chesterville the following afternoon where the Rockets blanked the Rangers 5-0. North Dundas scored twice in each of the first two periods, and added one more insurance goal in the third. The Rockets had a well-rounded score sheet with five different skaters sending the puck past Rangers’ netminder Ben Spicer.

Game five of the National Capital Junior Hockey League semi-final series will play on March 19 in Cardinal. Puck drop is at 7:45 p.m.

In the other league semi-final series, the Clarence Castors and Gatineau Hull-Volant went into double overtime to settle game three of their series March 12.

The two teams scored one goal each in the first period, two goals each in the second, and one goal each in the third.

Halfway through the second overtime period Xavier Brunet’s goal gave the Castors the 5-4 OT win and put the Hull-Volant on the brink of elimination.

But the Hull-Volant live on for another game after defeating the Castors 4-1 March 13.

Gatineau scored a goal in each of the first two periods to lead 2-0 into the third. Outscored 2-1 in the third period, the Castors suffered their first playoff loss this season, falling to the Hull-Volant 4-1.

Clarence still hold a 3-1 series lead and look to eliminate Gatineau on March 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



