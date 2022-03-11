Florence “Molly” Duchesneau

Peacefully at Woodland Villa on March 7 2022, Florence Mary “Molly” Duchesneau passed away in her 89th year after living a full life. Born in Edwards, Ontario, she was the youngest daughter of Bill Bruckshaw and Marjorie Shepherd. Molly married the love of her life Gerry Duchesneau. After Molly retired from a career at Nepean Hydro, they moved to Morrisburg Ontario where they played golf daily, volunteered at the Royal Canadian Legion and enjoyed the beautiful St. Lawrence River. Molly is survived by her children Janet Williams (Balfour BC), Dean Duchesneau (Newmarket) and Fern Duchesneau (Morrisburg). As well she will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Nicholas, Donovan, Hannah, Penny & Lisa and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Gerry (2015), her step son Glen (2007) and her sister June (1984). It is safe to say the family has lost an amazing Daughter, Wife, Mother and Aunt. Molly will be missed tremendously by all that knew her. Molly was notorious for her kind, friendly demeanor, her excellent sense of humor and her contagious smile. Her love for her family, animals and gardening will remain in our hearts. God bless Molly and may her loving soul rest in peace. We would like to thank all of the staff of Woodland Villa for their outstanding care and compassion over the last several years and especially the last few weeks.

Funeral Arrangements

Following the wishes of Molly, a private cremation will take place with an inurnment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

