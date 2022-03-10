Ross Video donates $100k to Ukraine relief

SOUTH DUNDAS – In strong condemnation of Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Ross Video has cut business ties to Russia. The company is also donating $100,000 towards humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

“As a company, we rarely comment on geopolitical affairs,” said company CEO David Ross. “We are compelled to support the Ukrainian people and their remarkable efforts to defend their homeland.”

Ross, who has Ukrainian heritage, said he could not sit by while Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine. He also issued a challenge to other business leaders.

“I encourage other Canadian business leaders and anyone who has the means to condemn this invasion and to provide meaningful financial support to Ukraine,” he said. “Together, we can make a difference and send a strong message to Putin and those still supporting him.”

In cutting business ties, Ross Video halted all shipments of its products to Russia, and cut support to existing products already in the country. The company severed the ties before international sanctions, including those levied by Canada, were imposed last week.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the United Nations Relief Agency estimates that as of March 7, nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced by the war.

It is the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the end of the Second World War.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



