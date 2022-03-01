Obituary – Gary Postma

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, February 27, 2022, Gary Postma of Morrisburg, age 65. Loving husband of Gayla Postma (nee Bouma). Loving father of Michael John Postma of Ottawa, Daniel Gary Postma (Mira) of Hamilton and Steven Richard Postma of Brinston. Dear brother of Ted Postma (late Margaret) of Chatham, Peter Postma (Helen) of Burlington, William Postma (Rebecca) of Georgetown and Anita Kleinwolterink (Todd) of Sioux Center, Iowa. Gary will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Sophia Marie (11), Abigail Rae (8) and Benjamin Gary (4). He was predeceased by his parents John and Ann Postma (nee Zylstra). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Gary loved the Lord, he loved his family, he loved music, and he loved his many, many students from Sarnia, Toronto, and Williamsburg. Teaching was his joy for 38 years, until the day he left the classroom to enter hospital in 2017. Christian education was his passion.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, March 5th at 11 a.m. The service may be viewed live on Facebook at Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church Live. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Timothy Christian School in Williamsburg or the Calvin Christian School in Hamilton would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

