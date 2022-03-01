Obituary – Arthur Sypes

At the Cornwall General Hospital on Sunday, February 27, 2022, Arthur Sypes of Morrisburg, age 69. Survived by his brother Billy Sypes of Morrisburg and his sister Eileen Fawcett of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Minnie Sypes (nee Liezert) and his foster parents Kenneth and Kay Barber and Edward Lewis. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends in the area.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the Hanesville Cemetery on Thursday, March 3rd at 1 p.m. Donations to Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

