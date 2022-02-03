Obituary – Helen Johnston

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Helen Johnston of Ottawa, age 57. Beloved daughter of Gloria Marshall of Iroquois. Loving mother of Jordan and loving Himmie to Dains. Dear sister of Nancy Theede (Brent) of Johnstown and Lyndon Johnston (Tracy) of Williamsburg. Dear aunt of Anthony, Stacey, Sailor, Tanner, Raeann, Dawson and Jessie. She will be fondly remembered by her dear friend Rob Stewart of Hammond. She is survived by her stepsister Melody St. Louis of Brockville as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces Loni, Naomie and Kinsley. She was predeceased by her father Glenn Johnston, her stepmother Mardie Johnston (nee Morrow), her stepfather Fred Marshall and her stepbrother Fred Marshall Jr.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. John’s Anglican cemetery in Iroquois. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

