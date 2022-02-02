This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 2, 2022

February 2, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Beavers Dental closing in 2023;
  • Lookout, lights, wildflower meadow and disc golf in the works for waterfront;
  • Thomas guilty in 2016 South Dundas murder;
  • Watchtower demolition being planned;
  • Convoy travels through region;
  • Sidewalk upgrades back to Morrisburg for 2022;
  • Youth charged with sexual offences;
  • Editorial – No time for a levy;
  • Soccer registration begins this week;
  • Bye Bye Leo – Tournament relocating to Cardinal;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

 

