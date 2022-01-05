This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Mayor focusing on getting things done;
  • COVID ‘tsunami’ surge prompts as step back;
  • COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines change;
  • UCDSB trustees call for stop arm cameras on buses;
  • Baby Asher users in a New Year at WDMH;
  • 2021 was busier than normal for SDG Counties;
  • Editorial – Best wishes for 2022;
  • Wanderings – The early coronation in SDSG;
  • New additions and municipal staffing shifts at South Dundas;
  • These stories and much more in this week’s edition of The Leader.

