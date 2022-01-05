Obituary – Darlene Perry

Peacefully at her home on Monday, January 3, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Darlene had a short battle with cancer. Darlene was an amazing wife mother and nanny, her family always came first. Dearly beloved wife of Robert Perry.

Loving mother of Joann Perry and Nicholas Billings, Robert Perry Jr., and Amanda Perry. Cherished grandmother to – Shianne Johnson, Madison Johnson, Bentley Johnson, Parker Johnson, Tyler Perry, and Maryssa VanDen Oetelaar. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held this summer. Donations would be greatly appreciated to her grandchildren’s education fund made payable to Robert Perry, 5500 Meadowbrook Dr. Iroquois, ON K0E 1K0. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

