Obituary – Willemina Luimes

Peacefully at the Bayfield Manor Nursing Home in Kemptville on Thursday, December 23, 2021, Willemina Luimes (nee van Galen), formerly of Williamsburg, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Gerrit Luimes. Loving mother of Ralph Luimes (Debra) of London, Henry Luimes (Pythia) of Brinston, Rita Bergsma (Barry) of Williamsburg, John Luimes (Sue) of Morewood, Steve Luimes of Michigan, Tim Luimes (Cynthia) of Chatham, Wilma Kirk (Rick) of California and Gerald Luimes (Jodi) of Lyndhurst. Willie will be fondly remembered by 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Linda van Galen of St. Mary’s, Alice Luimes of New Brunswick, Rita Hiemstra (Gerry) of Navan and Hank Luimes of Wasaga Beach. She was predeceased by her sisters Hendrika Vedder, Teuntje Ceelen, Gertruida Frankin and her brother Gerrit van Galen. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Tuesday, December 28th from 11-12 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, December 28th at 1:30 p.m. Donations to Timothy Christian School or the Shalem Mental Health Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

