Obituary – Ted Fisher

Suddenly at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Sunday, December 19, 2021, Ted Fisher of Morrisburg, age 72. Ted is survived by his daughter Caitlyn. Beloved son of the late Floyd and Mae Fisher (nee Bender). Ted will be fondly remembered by the Hart family as well as several friends throughout the area.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Spring interment of Ted’s cremated remains will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be gratefully acknowledged. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

