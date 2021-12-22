This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 22, 2021

December 22, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Planned water rate increase being reduced;
  • A Fantastic Christmas Exchange;
  • Lining up for a vaccine booster;
  • Williams takes office as SDG Counties Warden;
  • Three goals, five months, job done for Armstrong;
  • South Stormont increases tax rate by three per cent;
  • MPP McDonell talks education;
  • South Dundas going forward without Counties on mass notification project;
  • Classic Christmas stories of yore;
  • These stories and more this week in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

It’s not too late to get a last-minute stocking stuffer. Give the gift of local news this holiday season. Buy a gift subscription to The Leader, the gift that gives for 52 weeks. Click here to subscribe now!

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.