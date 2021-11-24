Obituary – Germaine Renaud

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing, at home in Morrisburg, of our dearest angel Germaine Renaud (nee Larocque). Loving wife of Tony Renaud. Loving mother of Joanne Baron (André) of Cornwall, Rachel Green of Smiths Falls and Mimi Cavanagh (Jim) of Morrisburg. Germaine will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Valerie, Mathieu, Dominique, Sarah, Stephanie, Daniel, Vincent and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Christine Renaud, her sisters Yvonne Greco, Cecile Larocque, Paulette Larocque, Claudette Legault, Marguerite Larocque, Diane Larocque, Monique Roy, Gertrude Larocque and her brothers Alfred, Lucien and Ronald Larocque. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Her beautiful smile and loving heart brought love and light to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed and will live on in our memories.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, November 26th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Private family funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



