Obituary – Dennis Gurnhill

The family of Dennis Gurnhill wishes to announce his passing on November 23, 2021. Born January 22, 1921 in Lincolnshire England. Dennis was predeceased by his wife Inez and survived by his four children Gerald “Gerry” (Barb) of Riverside Heights, Joan Trudell of Petawawa, Wayne (Kathy) of Morrisburg and Judy (Stewart) Valcour of Rothesay, N.B. Grampy will be missed by his 12 grandchildren Cassandra, Jason, Michael, Tisha, Tara, Julie, Jo-anna, Nicholas, Laurie-Anne, Stephanie, Jarett, Benjamin and 16 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to think the medical staff at Winchester District Hospital for their care of Dennis in his final days. As well the family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Hartford retirement home in Morrisburg who treated Dennis with kindness and respect for the few months that he was a resident. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who well into his 80’s would fly into northern Ontario moose hunting with his good friend Lanny Gladstone. Dennis was also well known to the figure skating community as he was a gold level judge. The trout at Charleston Lake will be happy Dennis is no longer taking them in great quantities.

Funeral Arrangements

At Dennis‘s request there will be no service. A private family inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

