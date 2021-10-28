Jr. C Lions lose to Eagles 6-3 at home

October 28, 2021 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sports
Four versus one and no goal – Morrisburg Lions Jeremy Brooks (#7, left), Malcolm Cooper (#10), goalie Dawson Irving, and Josh Price (#4) stop St. Isidore Eagles forward Maxime Desjardins’ attempt to sneak in a goal during the second period of the October 23 game in Morrisburg. The Lions were doubled by the Eagles 6-3 in the season home opener. Up next, the Lions travel to Gatineau on October 29 to square-off against the Hull-Volant. Morrisburg will host the Almonte Inferno on October 31. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Another loss over the weekend has moved the Morrisburg Lions one step closer to the National Capital Junior Hockey League basement.

The Lions hosted the St. Isidore Eagles in the team’s home-opener October 23 at the Morrisburg Arena.

St. Isidore took a 1-0 lead in the first period and added two goals in the second to make it 3-0.

Justice Brownlee put Morrisburg on the scoreboard late in the period to make it a 3-1 game after 40 minutes.

The Eagles outscored the Lions 3-2 in the third period. Noelan Spink and Brownlee each potted goals for the Lions late in the game.

Jordan Serson and Jackson Thom each had assists on the Lions’ goals.

Morrisburg played a more reserved game and did not draw as many penalties, but the team couldn’t capitalize on the power play opportunities except for one goal by Brownlee.

“The boys were excited to come home and finally play before the home crowd, especially our local boys,” said coach Lance Hodgson after the game. “We came into the game with lots of energy and excitement.”

He said the team battled back into the game in the third period including the pair of goals by Brownlee, but the team made mistakes in their own end which they couldn’t afford.

“I feel just some puck luck wasn’t on our side,” Hodgson said. “Irving in net played an excellent game and gave us a chance to win.”

The loss, combined with the Almonte Inferno’s tie against the Metcalfe Jets, drop the Lions into eighth place in the NCJHL standings. Morrisburg has a 1-4-0 record so far this season.

Morrisburg will visit the Gatineau Hull-Volant (5-1-0) October 29 before hosting the Almonte Inferno (1-4-1) October 31.

