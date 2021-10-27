This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Santa Claus parade returns to Morrisburg;
  • County education plan delayed;
  • Historical plaques unveiled in Iroquois;
  • Speak Up South Dundas;
  • South Dundas enacts vax policy;
  • WDMH visitors must be vaccinated;
  • Editorial – Stay the course;
  • Miss Emily headlines at Stone Crop Acres;
  • Sweet Dreams: Leisa Way “coming home” to UCP;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

