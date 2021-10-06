This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Journey of reconciliation;
  • Replace not rehab Taylor Road Bridge;
  • COVID-19 cases stable;
  • Rain doesn’t dampen Brinston Pig Roast spirits;
  • Truck replacement to be re-tendered;
  • SDG council looks to reform Warden replacement;
  • Editorial – Questionable judgement;
  • Jr. C Lions win season opener;
  • A passionate calling for Iroquois artist Brenda King;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

