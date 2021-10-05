Obituary – Florence Elizabeth “Betty” Lennox

Peacefully at home on Monday, October 4, 2021, Betty Lennox (nee Levere) of Williamsburg, formerly of Osgoode, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Lennox. Loving mother of George Lennox (Bonnie) of Winchester, Bonnie O’Rourke (Joe) of Iroquois, Laura Lennox of Ottawa, Hilda Lewis (Larry) of Kemptville, Donna O’Rourke (John) of South Mountain, Doris Lennox (Rick Davidson) of North Gower, David Lennox of Williamsburg, Danny Lennox of Williamsburg, Kelly Lennox (Ron Seguin) of Cornwall and Sherrie Beach (Evan) of Newington. Betty will be fondly remembered by 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great, great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her parents Albert and Lula Levere, her sisters Mary Lennox, Lena Brunet and Dorothy Biscope and her brother Albert Levere. She will be sadly missed by her life-long friend Mary Fairfield and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

