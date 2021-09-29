This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Motel rezoning approved;
  • The Great Pig Roast returns to Matilda;
  • Harvestfest returns with great local support;
  • Foodcycler pilot approved for 100 households;
  • Cornwall driving COVID-19 numbers increase in EOHU;
  • Traditional Country and Cajun music up next;
  • Editorial – Traditional methods work;
  • Old Love: Best love at Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • Positive outlook for Jr. C Lions this season;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.