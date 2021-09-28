Obituary – Steffen Behnke

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Steffen Mitchell Behnke (alias Boo) on September 22, 2021.

Steffen leaves this world and is mourned by his partner and love of his life, Jaina Prost, his cherished daughter, Shelby Dufault, his adored grandchildren Hazely and Beau; his loving parents Dale and Suzanne Behnke (nee Turcotte); his beloved brothers Derek (Lisa), Jamie (Lauren), Chad (Patsy); his chosen brother and lifelong friend, Jimmy “ The Greek” Charos ; dearest son in-law of Mart & Sandra Prost; THE favourite Uncle of Jacob, Cale, Ty and Emmet, Kody (Katie), Kourtney, Kyler, Kaiden & Karson.

Steffen comes from a huge extended family of Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, and Cousins who are all grieving the loss of a young man who brought so much life, love and laughter to everyone and to any family gathering, (of which there were many).

Through his many hobbies, interests and work, Steffen travelled in many circles and made numerous friends throughout his life, wherever he went. You only had to meet him once to remember him and be impressed by his passion for life. Friendship was big in Steffen’s life and whoever was in that large and ever growing circle will have stories and memories which define the uniqueness of their friendship and of Steffen himself.

Steffen with his competitive nature loved his sports to the extreme, especially football (His Kansas City Chiefs) and golf and any of his family and friends will know the significance of #48. Everything Steffen did was over the top, including his music. He always wanted to take over as DJ and you didn’t change the song or the volume or he was right on it to switch it back.

When a person dies they often refer to this being like a candle going out. With Steffen, it was not a candle going out, it was a Leon bonfire. A bonfire that was blazing, reaching to the sky with many gathering around in awe mesmerized by its size, its power and how it lights up the darkness. He was the straw that stirred many of our drinks.

That fire is out, but our memories and the warmth, love and light he shared with each and everyone one who crossed his path will remain forever.

We are all blessed by how Steffen’s life is woven into the life story of each and every one of us and that is the precious gift he leaves as his legacy.

Due to COVID-19 and the size of Steffen’s immediate family a private Celebration of Life will be held in Petawawa. There will be another celebration of life located in Morrisburg at a date to be determined. We hope everyone who cannot join who knew Steffen will raise a glass or tell a story about the great man whom we lost too early.

We thank the many friends and family members who have reached out with their condolences as well as their love and support. We invite you to visit the website www.marsdenmclaughlin.com to add any thoughts, stories and any special memories you have of our beloved Steffen.

The family would appreciate any donations that are made in memory of Steffen to an education trust fund that has been established for Hazely Mae and Beau Steffen. You can send your e-transfer to hazelyandbeautrustfund@hotmail.com.

