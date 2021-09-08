This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Province-wide vax passport begins September 22;
  • Roundabout project on schedule;
  • Back-to-school for area students;
  • Winchester Hospital requiring full vaccination;
  • Kids nature zone day;
  • Interviews with three of the five Federal Election candidates;
  • Editorial – Local non-election election;
  • Harmony Concerts bringing Commotions to Stone Crop Acres;
  • 13Y Williamsburg Pioneers are league champions;
  • These stories and more.

