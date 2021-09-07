Obituary – Myra Fawcett

Peacefully at home following a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, September 5, 2021, Myra Fawcett (nee Martin) of Hanesville, age 63. Loving wife of David Fawcett for 48 years. Loving mother of Laura Liberty of Williamsburg, Jackie Herbert (Andrew) of Murray River, P.E.I., Shelly Grignon (Claude) of Morrisburg and Stephanie Fawcett at home. Dear sister of Evelyn Lacurci of Brockville, Myrna Adams of Johnstown, Ron Martin (Judy) of Winchester and Lisa Fawcett (Bert) of Iroquois. Myra will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew, Jaynee, Evan and Noah. She was predeceased by her parents Jim and Doreen Martin (nee Height), her infant daughter Tracey Lynn, her sister Sharon Markell, her brother Francis Martin, and her brother Roland Martin. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston on Saturday, September 11th at 11 a.m. Donations to CHEO or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

