Obituary – Frank Cutler

Peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, September 6, 2021, Frank Cutler of Iroquois, age 82. Loving husband for 57 years to Freida Cutler (nee Fawcett). Loving father of Dwain Cutler (Brenda) of Iroquois, Helen Baker (Trevor) of Chesterville and Gloria Curran (Ted Karapilades) of New Jersey. Dear brother of Mary Wylie of Fort Covington, New York, Lloyd Cutler of Brockville and Lyle Cutler (Donna) of Cardinal. Dear brother-in-law of Shirley Goldsmith, Jack Fawcett (Faye), Barb Keays (Gary Dean), David Fawcett, Enid Baker (Bill) and Sheila McCurdy. Frank will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Chelsea Switzer (Ryan), Natasha Cutler (Corey Ault), Kurt Cutler (Ashley Hanna), Jake Cutler, Paige Cutler, Carly Cutler, Marie Casselman (Jordan Cinnamon), Kyle Madore, Deanna Madore, Emily Mieszek and his great-grandchildren Dean, Jace, Lachlan, Vivian and Lilah. He was predeceased by his son Dean, his parents John and Violet Cutler and his infant sister Helen. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

