Obituary – Fred Wolfe

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Fred Wolfe of Mallorytown, age 68. Loving husband of Betty Wolfe (nee Uitvlugt). Loving father of Amanda Wolfe-Collins (John) of Rockland, Adriejanna Wolfe (Chris) of Bath and Julianna Wolfe (Bill) of Brockville. Dear brother of Wayne (late Sherry) of Cardinal and Garnet (Shelly) of Iroquois. Fred will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Travis, Michael, Natalie and Alyssa. He was predeceased by his sisters Geraldine Baron, Betty Ferguson and Lillian Peters and his brother Ron. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

