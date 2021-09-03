Obituary – Lynn Gee

In her 58th year, Lynn Gee (nee Atkins) passed away at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Monday, August 30, 2021, after a life of love, laughs and adventures. Beloved spouse and fellow adventurer since 1987 of Douglas Gee. (And they said it wouldn’t last). Loved Mum of Margaret Gee, Michael Gee (Shannon) and David Gee (Amanda). Extra silly Grandma of Violet, Lily and Pembroke. Baby sister and skin ‘n’ blister to Douglas Atkins (Joan) and Christine Tirone (Thomas). Auntie to several nieces and nephews. Her parents Howard and Violet Atkins (nee Harris) predeceased her.

Lynn was an avid quilter, reader, gardener and explorer. Lynn spent lots of time learning new things trying to stay sane. She loved her family and friends and is raising a glass to you all at this very moment. Silante!

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. If you wish you can donate to her favourite charities in her memory: Dundas County Hospice, Girl Guides of Canada or Chez Doris. You can find them all on canadahelps.ca. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



