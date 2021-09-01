This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 1, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- COVID-19 cases increase again;
- Tenth year for Pumpkinferno;
- Iroquois Esso Gas Station opening soon?
- Air upgrades for area schools;
- Federal election nominations close;
- County Council: No grandfathering driveways;
- Register now for Apple Festival Grand Prix race;
- Editorial: No ticket to ride;
- Your letters to the editor;
- These stories and more, and the latest in our series Artistic expressions in South Dundas.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.