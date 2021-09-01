This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 1, 2021

September 1, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • COVID-19 cases increase again;
  • Tenth year for Pumpkinferno;
  • Iroquois Esso Gas Station opening soon?
  • Air upgrades for area schools;
  • Federal election nominations close;
  • County Council: No grandfathering driveways;
  • Register now for Apple Festival Grand Prix race;
  • Editorial: No ticket to ride;
  • Your letters to the editor;
  • These stories and more, and the latest in our series Artistic expressions in South Dundas.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.