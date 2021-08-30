Obituary – John Black

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 28, 2021, John Black of Morrisburg, age 92. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Florence Black (nee Leonard).

John was born on the family farm in Mille-Isles, Quebec on March 7, 1929. He worked on the family farm until he was 19 at which time he bought the farm from his parents. John farmed, worked at carpentry/construction, logged trees from the bush and ran his sawmill, all while working with his horses. He owned many horses during his life and he enjoyed working with them.

He married Florence in 1957 and together they had 3 daughters Shelley, Catherine and Allison. The family moved to Ontario in 1975 and John continued farming, logging and carpentry/construction until his retirement in the early 2000’s. John worked incredibly hard all his life and was devoted to his family. He loved his “girls”, his wife and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he made sure they were always taken care of.

John is survived by his daughters Shelley Black (Jack Paterson) of Summerstown, Catherine Sommerville (David Hyde) of Morrisburg and Allison Beckstead (Gordon Elliott) of Chesterville. John will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Benjamin, Jesse (Meghan), Angela (Ilyas), Caroline (Cameron), Victoria, Riley (Jamie Lynn), Megan (Cory) and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Rickaby and his brothers Willis, Fred, Earl, Percy, Allan and Clifford Black. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment will be at Grantley Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

