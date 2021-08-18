This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Resident concerns raised over SDWDC development;
  • Soccer players learn from a pro;
  • COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for high-risk settings;
  • Firefighter for a Day, plenty of reasons to give it a try;
  • Denis Moquin vying for Liberal nomination;
  • Editorial – Irresponsible and unneeded;
  • EOHU to assist school vaccine clinics soon;
  • UCP opening day ticket sales brisk;
  • Expanded CR8/18 project approved;
  • Outstanding folk up next at Harmony;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

