Obituary – Doreen Agnes Wert

Jan 20, 1933 – Aug 14, 2021

With family by her side Doreen peacefully finished her life journey in her 89th year at Cornwall Hospice. Predeceased by her parents Claude Wereley and Olive (Foote) and her loving husband William (Bill) Wert. Survived by her children Michael (Cathy) of Frenchman Butte SK, Shell-Lee (Les Comrie) of Picton ON, Melinda (Chris Wouters) of Iroquois ON. Doreen will also be remembered by her grandchildren out West: Kayle, Brady, Blayne (Jerry Conlon) and Logan as well as great-grandchildren Keiran, Benjen and Sawyer. Missing Doreen will be her special friends Linda, Allan, Sheila, her adopted daughters Hai-Ying and Stephanie, and many comrades from the Legion. Having served in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a Fighter Control Operator, Doreen was a proud member and Public Relations Officer of Royal Canadian Legion Br 48 Morrisburg. Doreen led a full and active life which included working for Bell Canada, Kmart, Tagwi HS, Canadiana Pottery, helping on the family farm and spending time in the sunny south with her husband. In her spare time Doreen volunteered at the Food Bank, advocated for cat rescue and enjoyed her fur family. If you were never a recipient of one of her cat lectures you missed something. Remember Doreen with a smile on your face and a twinkle in your eye as she would have it no other way. She may be gone from earth but as she always said “I don’t get mad, but I will get even”, so it is best to keep smiling. Mom’s famous saying was “I would rather have my flowers now than when I’m dead”. With this in mind, donations in Doreen’s memory would gratefully be received by Carefor Cornwall Hospice, https://cornwallhospice.com, South Dundas Cat Rescue, C/O Linda Schenck 3055 John St. Cardinal, On K0E 1E0, or the Ontario SPCA SD&G, https://ontariospca.ca/sdg/.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no service at Doreen’s request but the family hopes to celebrate her life in the near future. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

